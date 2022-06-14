Royalties for Rejuvenation interim Hunter Expert Panel meets for third time as Legislation is passed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the interim Hunter Expert Panel have met for the third time to provide input on the development of the NSW Government’s Royalties for Rejuvenation funding program, designed to provide the investment needed to help diversify economies in coal mining cities and towns.

Deputy Secretary for Regional Development and Programs Chris Hanger said the panel met on Thursday, 12 May 2022 to consider a number of proposed options for the program, with legislation passing the following week to formalise the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund as part of Mining and Petroleum Amendment Bill 2022 and establish regional Expert Panels.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Mr Hanger said the regional Expert Panels will provide local knowledge and advice to guide and inform how Royalties for Rejuvenation funding is invested to meet the needs of communities.

“Interim Hunter Expert Panel continues to provide important input to early development of Royalties for Rejuvenation and the passing of this Bill brings us closer to getting money into coal mining communities across the state to help ensure they each have a prosperous future,” Mr Hanger said.

“We will soon commence recruitment for Expert Panels for the Hunter, Illawarra, Central West and North West regions and these will include a range of representatives from local councils, relevant industry groups, community groups and the local Aboriginal community.

“Locals know what their communities need, and the regional Expert Panels will play an important role in helping to direct the right level of investment into the right sectors to strengthen regional economies for the medium to long-term future.”

Mr Hanger said matters put to the interim Hunter Expert Panel for input during the third meeting included draft guidelines for the fund, how communities will be provided updates and access information about funding, and how panel members might be able to engage key stakeholders to identify opportunities that deliver outcomes in the regions and support objectives of the fund.

The interim Hunter Expert Panel is scheduled to next meet in late June 2022.

Further details about Round One of the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund will become available later this year.