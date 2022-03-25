RSL NSW State President Ray James OAM visits the Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Frank Partridge VC Museum hosted some special guests last week when the Nambucca Valley was visited by the State President of RSL NSW, Mr Ray James OAM, and his wife Mrs Pauline James OAM.

Mr and Mrs James were returning south after visiting flood affected areas of the state such as Lismore to see first hand what RSL NSW might be able to do to assist veterans and their families affected by the floods.

While he was in Bowraville, News Of The Area spoke to Ray James who said, “Jim Cameron has been asking me to visit the Frank Partridge VC Museum for some time and I appreciate the opportunity to do so.”

Mr James added, “I am gobsmacked at the standard of this Museum, I don’t believe there is another one in the state as large and as comprehensive as Bowraville’s Frank Partridge VC Museum and I will be telling members of the RSL across the state that a visit to Bowraville is well worth their while.”

President of the Bowraville RSL sub-Branch, Jim Cameron OAM, was appreciative of the State President’s visit to the Nambucca Valley.

Jim Cameron told News Of The Area, “I have been telling the RSL State President about our Museum for some time and it is great to have him and Pauline visit.

Jim Cameron added, “During Mr James’s visit to the Valley he will be attending a dinner at the Macksville Ex-Services Club where he will engage with a number of members from RSL sub-Branches around the district as well as presenting Bowraville RSL sub-Branch member Mr Alan Mitchell with his certificate marking the significant achievement of 50 years as a member of RSL NSW.”

By Mick BIRTLES