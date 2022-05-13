Rudder family’s cattle parading success at Sydney Royal Easter Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA has some budding cattle parading champions in the Rudder family, who have recently competed for NSW in the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

It was a weekend of torrential rain but that didn’t stop the strong competition in the paraders section with local Zoe Rudder taking out the NSW State Grand Champion Parader title after winning the F001 School Parader.

Leading a seventeen-month-old Limousin steer named Chino, bred by Bethany and Erica Bayliss of Baylim Limousins, judge Richard Murphy said Zoe was a standout parader.

“All through the day she paraded that animal and showed it off,” Mr Murphy said.

“She gave herself plenty of space, balanced that animal and had it stood up neatly.”

Zoe is a year 11 student at Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth.

Growing up in Macksville and attending St Paul’s College Kempsey before furthering her studies at Calrossy as a full-time boarding student, Zoe watched her two older sisters compete in parader competitions.

Zoe always knew cattle showing and parading was something she would enjoy and try for herself.

Her first competition with St Paul’s College was six years ago at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone.

Since then, she has competed in various cattle shows and youth roundups, both with her schools and personally.

Zoe said the past two years have been the most educational for her as she had been bettering her skills through local competitions.

“I have gotten Champion a few times at little shows but they were nothing compared to this.

“When I walked into the ring for Grand Champion, I definitely had butterflies but I kept telling myself, I have got this far so what will be will be.”

Zoe went on to compete for the National Paraders title and was the 2022 NSW representative.

This was also held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Whilst Zoe did not place, she said, “The experience and knowledge I have gained is amazing and something I will remember forever.”

Zoe’s younger sister, Matthia, a year 9 student, also qualified in the F002 parading class to compete at the Sydney Royal with Calrossy Anglican School.

Matthia placed second in her class.

Matthia said, “This achievement was great considering I have not been able to compete at any shows until this year due to Covid.”

Following in his older sisters’ footsteps is eleven-year-old Aiden who has recently competed at Wauchope and Macksville shows in cattle parading.

He was awarded first place at both shows in the 11-13 years and 12-and-under age groups.

He too has been guided by the cattle team leaders at St Paul’s College even though he is yet to commence his high school studies.

By Andrea FERRARI