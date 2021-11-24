Rugby 7s – Coffs Harbour Snappers Take Third as Gale Shines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Snappers women cruised through the group stages of the North Coast 7s competition but went down to round one winners Casuarina Beaches Barbarians in the semi finals.

Mel Gale impressed on her Snappers debut with strong ball running skills and resolute defence which helped the Snappers defeat hometown rivals the SCU Marlins in the third versus fourth playoff match.

Snappers captain Greta Smith praised the debutant performance of Mel Gale.

“This was her first game with us and she played amazing at centre, she’s a very strong ball runner while also being very agile to break through the defensive line.

“The second round of the North Coast 7’s series was another tough day of rugby and put all teams to the test.

“We got to play different teams in the group stage from the previous round and our tactics gave us more of an opportunity to get over the line in the third versus fourth playoff.

“We are slowly moving our way up the ladder, we are now coming third and we are very excited to see what the last round in Yamba on 4 December brings,” said Greta.

Wauchope Thunder defeated Casuarina Beaches Barbarians in the final to take maximum points.

By David WIGLEY