Run of natural disasters prompts new funding option for CHCC

THE increasing number of natural disasters affecting the Coffs Harbour LGA has prompted Council to change the way it applies for funds to the NSW Government to recover the costs involved in emergency repairs.

“This is all about the funding arrangement between State and local council, not about how we respond to it,” Steve Bayliss, Council’s Acting Director Business Services, told News Of The Area.



“Under our previous funding option, known as Opt-out, the NSW Government would fund 100 per cent of eligible emergency works for roads, bridges and other essential public infrastructure.

“But the emergency works also had to be completed within 21 days and many costs incurred by council were ineligible to be recovered – including waste processing charges, staff costs and use of council’s plant and equipment.

“With more and more frequent events – and cases where one disaster comes along immediately after a previous one – we thought we needed to review the arrangement,” he said.

Under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement program, councils can choose an Opt-in option which extends the time limit to complete emergency works to three months.

“With the Opt-in funding model council can claim a greater range of costs that previously it wasn’t able to,” said Steve, “such as waste processing charges, our own staff labour costs, internal plant and equipment hire charges.

“For example, we’ve spent $1.9m on repairing damage from the February 2022 flood including $474,000 in staff and waste processing costs which we can’t claim back,” he said.

“The Opt-In model allows council to claim the employee costs and waste-processing charges, although it does have a much higher up-front contribution cap of $368,000 in our case, which is a calculation based on our rate revenue.

“Despite this, the cost to council of the February 2022 flood would’ve been $135,000 less under the Opt-In model.

“We (CHCC) will be better off with this funding model,” Steve said.

Councillors voted to adopt the Opt-in model of the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and notify Resilience NSW of the change.

By Andrea FERRARI