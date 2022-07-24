RUOK? national team event is coming to Macksville on 29 July

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TIME2TALK Nambucca Valley in conjunction with RUOK? has announced that the RUOK? Conversation Convoy will be stopping in the Nambucca Valley on Friday 29 July.

The aim of the Conversation Convoy is to make every day RUOK? Day by encouraging more Australians to get comfortable asking the question RUOK? not just one day a year but every time we recognise the signs that someone we care about might be struggling.



RUOK? will be funding the BBQ breakfast with Time2talk Nambucca Valley funding a free coffee or tea at Macksville’s cafes.

With no charge for the event, the gathering will be on the riverbank in Macksville.

BBQ breakfast and coffee is also free and will be available from 9-11am.

RUOK? representatives and committee members from Time2talk will be available to chat with the community.

A marquee will be set up with tables and chairs and the amazing balloon artist Ria is going to be working her fun and helping to entertain the kids.

“The breakfast is available to all community members, registration isn’t necessary but would be appreciated by emailing [email protected] or by hitting ‘going’ on our Facebook post about the event,” Elisse Pope from Time2talk Nambucca Valley told News Of The Area.

“This is an opportunity to bring the community together and encourage everyone to bring awareness and reduce the negative stigma surrounding mental health issues.

“It will be a great way to meet the team from Time2talk and RUOK? and also learn interactive ways to learn the four steps to an RUOK? conversation.

This is just one of the free community events that Time2talk has hosted this year, and now holds an ambition to support the Valley through events like this for years to come.

By Andrea FERRARI