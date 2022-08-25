Rural Crime Investigator to target rural crime in Mid North Coast

THE Mid-North Coast Police District will welcome a new Rural Crime Investigator as part of the biggest increase in police numbers in more than 30 years.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the new position will create a unit of two specialist investigators across the region.

“Rural crime specialist investigators focus on a range of crime, whether it’s theft of stock, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals or trespassing,” Mr Toole said.

“These crimes affect farmers, their families and entire livelihoods, so it’s critical we have the support and resources needed to ensure regional communities continue to thrive.

“These investigators have lived and worked on the land, and continue to play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime.”

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said crime prevention in rural areas is most effective when it involves a partnership between rural people, police and local authorities.

“Having a dedicated rural police officer to our region will mean local landholders have a singular point of contact, who can focus solely on rural crime investigations and prevention,” Mrs Pavey said.

“I encourage farmers to report all instances of suspicious behaviour or criminal activities.”