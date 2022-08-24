Rural Crime targeted in the Myall Lakes

THE NSW Police Force response to rural crime in the Myall Lakes will be bolstered with one new Rural Crime Investigator position in the Manning Great Lakes Police District as part of the biggest increase in police numbers in more than 30 years across NSW.

Rural crime costs millions of dollars each year, with theft of livestock, produce and equipment, illegal shooting, trespassing, and other crimes affecting people’s livelihood and wellbeing.



Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead says the new Rural Crime Investigator will create a unit of two specialist investigators within our region.

“These investigators have lived and worked on the land, and play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime” Mr Bromhead said.

“It is fantastic to see this unit double in size at our local police district as the NSW government continues to invest in regional NSW.”

Myall Lakes will receive two of the ten new Rural Crime Investigators positioned across the state.

This will boost the total number of Rural Crime Investigators across the state to 53.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the positions deliver on the NSW Government’s $583 million commitment to community safety through the roll-out of 1,500 extra police positions over four years.

“Rural crime specialist investigators focus on a range of crime, whether it’s theft of stock, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals or trespassing,” Mr Toole said.

“These crimes affect farmers, their families and entire livelihoods, so it’s critical we have the support and resources needed to ensure regional communities continue to thrive.”

Detective Chief Inspector and head of the Rural Crime Prevention Team Cameron Whiteside said the new positions would make a significant difference to the way police supported rural communities.

“Many of our current investigators have worked on the land themselves for years, so they can very much relate to farmers who need our help,” Detective Chief Inspector Whiteside said.

“Whether it’s investigating cattle theft or a case of animal cruelty, the services that these investigators provide to the community are extremely diverse and unique.

“With our regional communities growing, the NSW Police Force is now better equipped than ever to prevent and respond to rural crime.”

By Tara CAMPBELL