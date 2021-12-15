Rural Lifestyle Living at its Finest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EXPRESSIONS of interest

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 4 Car

YOU know a property with a Myall Park Estate address must be special, so there are no surprises when you arrive at this spectacular lifestyle property on exclusive Suncrest Close.

On a delightful fully fenced gently sloping 2.4ac (1ha) offering impressive panoramic rural and Alum Mountain views, this is your rural lifestyle dream come true.

The contemporary Colorbond home with elevated aspect was custom designed and built to maximise its outlook.

Feature windows and glass sliders throughout invite the outdoors into a generously proportioned interior designed for relaxed living on an intimate or larger scale.

Meticulous detail, high ceilings, floating timber floorboards and a stylish neutral palette are standout features.

The home sits within manicured lawns and landscaped garden beds traversed by gravel pathways.

Highlights include reverse-cycle air-conditioning, ceiling fans, carpeted 2nd/3rd bedrooms, 12 solar panels feeding back to the grid, gas hot water, 3 x 22,700lt water tanks and traditional septic waste management system.

An adjoining studio with spacious, air-conditioned open plan living/dining/kitchenette area, bathroom, and laundry is an ideal home office/study/teenager’s/guest retreat.

This is a property that will appeal to the discerning buyer seeking a permanent or weekend rural lifestyle of superior quality while not foregoing urban conveniences.

Live the life you deserve.

