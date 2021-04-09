Russell Crowe announces tragic death of father on flight home to Coffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTRALIAN actor and Coffs Coast local Russell Crowe has announced the tragic passing of his father who collapsed on a recent flight from Sydney to Coffs Harbour, and was unable to be revived.

John Alexander Crowe, 85, had lived in Coffs Harbour for the past 25 years.

He experienced a mid-air emergency on a Qantas flight and passed away on Tuesday 30 March in Coffs Harbour.

Crowe took to social media last week to announce the sad news.

“My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away,” Russell wrote on his Twitter account.

“I had a father who’s pride in my efforts gave me strength.

“I had a father I wish for everyone else.”

Russell Crowe’s beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs football team wore black armbands at their game on Friday 2 April to pay their respects to the late John Alexander Crowe, and won the match 38-0 in his honour.