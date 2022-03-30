Russell Morris gig relocated to Moonee Beach Hotel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE scheduled appearance of Australian music legend Russell Morris on Sunday April 3 at the Botanic Gardens has been relocated to the Moonee Beach Hotel due to concerns over wet weather.

Event Promoter John Logan of John Logan Entertainment (JLE) said, “After the rain of last weekend and the expected rain this weekend, we decided an undercover venue might be a better option.

“We didn’t want people sitting in the wet so we got on the phone and the management of Moonee Beach Hotel agreed to give us their Sunday afternoon.

“Hugh and Carl from the hotel were fantastic and moved their Sunday schedule around to accommodate us,” he added.

The concert will go ahead as planned, with doors opening at 3pm, with support act Fiona Boyes taking the stage just before 4pm.

The concert will finish around 6pm.

The event is part of the Great Southern Nights program with the entity also giving their stamp of approval to the change of venue.

Russell Morris is an ARIA award winning artist, Australian Music Hall of Fame inductee and has had a massive recent career resurgence with four blues inspired albums.

Tickets are on sale at www.trybooking.com/862561