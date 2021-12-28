Ryan Palmer secures second term as Mayor of Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINALLY Port Stephens residents have their elected councillors confirmed after the contest for Mayor went down to the line.

Past Mayor Ryan Palmer has been returned to the position, by the smallest of margins.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Labor’s Leah Anderson had been trailing Independent Ryan Palmer by as few as 200-300 votes at one stage, however Anderson only attained 23,620 votes 49.41% of the valid Port Stephens residents votes for the position of Mayor seeing her graciously concede to Palmer who achieved 50.59% of the votes with 24,187 votes after the final postal votes were counted.

Counting was finalised on Thursday for the rest of the Council, with Peter Kafer and Peter Francis joining returning Councillor Giacomo Arnott in the West Ward, Jason Wells completing Central Ward with Councillors Steve Tucker and Chris Doohan, and returning Councillor Glen Dunkley being joined by Matthew Bailey and Leah Anderson in the East Ward.

Ryan Palmer told News Of The Area, “The voting was close but I want to reassure the Port Stephens community that I’m committed to focusing on what matters most to our residents and businesses,” Mayor Palmer said.

“This year we’ve been listening to our community about what they value most in the places they live, work and invest.

“We’ve been listening so we can take action to enhance and protect what’s most important.

“We know our community want to see action, not plans that sit on a shelf.

“My focus is to drive the actions the community are looking for and to continue implementing our Place Plans.

“I’m excited to lead improvement in the liveability and wellbeing of the Port Stephens community, putting people and places first,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON