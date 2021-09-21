S.C.U Marlins Rugby Club find a new home for 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE S.C.U Marlins Rugby Club announced that all home games will be played at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park for the 2022 season.

Marlins Club President Chris Rowthorne anticipates a natural increase in player and spectator numbers due to the move.

“This is a huge win for the club, Southern Cross University has been a great home for our club, but the capital required to bring the playing surface, change room facilities and spectator infrastructure to the desired standard is well beyond what is available.

“We will continue to train and have close links to the Uni and the move is purely for game days.

“We are excited that we will be playing on the best surface with the best player and spectator facilities in the competition from 2022.

“We are an inclusive rugby club providing rugby opportunities for kids from the age of seven through to the seniors and the club has a reputation for producing representative players that go on to have professional rugby careers.

“I would like to thank the council representatives for their support and endorsement in securing the move and the University representatives for also endorsing the move, we can’t wait for our first home game in 2022,” said Chris.

The Marlins had an impressive 2021 season, showing their strength across all divisions, finishing in second place in first grade, reserve grade and women’s grade in the regular season and the under 14s having a stellar season taking out the minor premiership and winning all of their matches.

Director of Rugby and first grade captain AJ Gilbert said the move will continue to help their growth.

“This is a significant step in taking the club in the direction we wanted, our committee has worked tirelessly all season, and this is a deserved reward.

“Players and coaches can’t wait to play at our new home ground, bring on 2022,” said AJ.

By David WIGLEY