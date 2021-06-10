Safer and Affordable Green Battery Tech For Homes At Tomago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLEAN Energy is something we are all striving towards.

One business that is investing in the technology will be building an Australian lithium-ion battery factory in Tomago, NSW.

The business is anticipated to create 720 jobs in the region.



The A$1.46 million BMS project is jointly funded and developed by Energy Renaissance with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO and the Innovative Manufacturing CRC (IMCRC).

The BMS will monitor and report on the battery’s usage, lifespan and faults through a mobile network to Energy Renaissance and their customers.

Communicating through an inverter, the system will enable secure real time data, analytics and remote management to drive down the risk of battery failure and operating costs for grid-scale energy storage users.

Brian Craighead, Technology and Development Director of Energy Renaissance said, “The collaboration between Energy Renaissance, CSIRO, and IMCRC will promote an Australian Battery Management System instead of relying on an overseas technology platform.

“Working together with CSIRO will ensure we can create a world-class defence-grade cybersecure Battery “Management System that is fully developed and managed in Australia for critical energy storage infrastructures.

“Software designed and developed in Australia has a strong global reputation and we’ve built a history and track record as an industry.

“Through this project, we will demonstrate the advantage that Australian intellectual property can bring to a highly competitive energy storage market where a superior Battery Management System is critical for the operating efficiency of a battery,” said Mr Craighead.

Dr Adam Best, Principal Research Scientist at CSIRO said, “CSIRO is delighted to be working with Energy Renaissance to develop a Battery Management System that is the ‘nerve centre’ of a battery, and will make batteries safer, more affordable and optimised to operate in high temperature environments.

“Our partnership with Energy Renaissance validates CSIRO’s capabilities to collaborate, train and transfer skills for the advanced manufacturing of batteries.”

David Chuter, CEO and Managing Director at IMCRC sees the research collaboration between Energy Renaissance and CSIRO as a catalyst for further establishing an Australian battery manufacturing sector.

“The growing interest in renewable energy and thus demand for lithium-ion batteries provides a great opportunity for Australia.

“Through accessing local knowledge and expertise, this project will demonstrate how we can utilise Industry 4.0 technologies and principles to establish a viable Australian battery manufacturing sector for the benefit of all Australians, and as a national manufacturing priority.

“The commitment from all involved in this project will help position and strengthen the value and influence of Australia’s role as a strategic partner in the global lithium-ion battery value chain.”

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews, who launched Australia’s Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing manufacturing road map at Energy Renaissance’s site earlier this month, welcomed the research collaboration.

“This project is a great example of how local industry and research organisations can work together to turn an innovative idea into a high-value product that strengthens Australia’s competitive advantage and secures greater investment and market share.”

Energy Renaissance’s 4,500 sqm purpose-built facility in Tomago, NSW will manufacture Australian made batteries that are safe, secure, affordable and optimised to perform in hot climates.

These batteries will power stationary (grid and microgrid, renewables, community storage, mining electrification, Defence SilentWatch applications) and transport (buses, light commercial and industrial vehicles) applications.

By Marian SAMPSON