Safety Beach Women’s Golf

IT was another pleasant Tuesday for 23 starters to play a stableford event at the pretty Safety Beach golf course on 10 May.

Changes are a constant while the damp weather persists but you can’t keep a good woman down and the winner of the day was Teresa King with 37pts.

Once again well done Teresa.

Runner-up Marian Brading 35pts, 2nd runner-up Kerry Slater 34pts and 3rd runner-up Carole Stone 33pts on c/b.

NTP 4th Teresa King, 7th Marian Brading, 9th Di MacRae, 11th Gaile Mackenzie.

Thank you Marilyn Ely for donating the raffle won by Di MacRae.

Notifications of postponed events are arriving so check the notice board to diarise the proposed new dates and if wishing to enter on the new date, please notify secretary Marian.

We are trying to organise extra games during the weeks to cater for working ladies so watch this space.

However, the 9 hole Wine Run is still being played over the week which will enable you to get in extra practice, albeit a more social and fun game.

Pro Terry is always on hand to organise golf lessons on all aspects of the game, provide equipment and clothing.

Our fixtures book is constantly being rearranged so read your emails to get up-to-date advice.

By Marilyn ELY