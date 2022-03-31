0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON a lovely sunny Tuesday 22 the ladies of Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club arrived all prepared to play a stroke event for the first Medal round plus putting competition and Vets ball comp.

Division 1 winner was Leanne Clark 96/78.

Runner-up and Medal winner was Marian Brading with 99/81.

Division 2 Medal winner was Jan Weiley 106/78, runner-up Karen Smith 114/81.

Division 3 Medal winner was Joanne Elwood 120/85, runner/up Janelle Coleman 125/89.

Best Gross Over the Field was Leanne Clark. NTP 4th Judy Boyle, NTP 7th Leanne Clark, NTP 9th Gaile Mackenzie and NTP 11th Di MacRae.

Putting went to Marian Brading 30 putts.

Thank you Cathy Anderson for donating the raffle won by Linda MacDonald.

The 9 hole Wine Run is playable over the week and is a good way to get in some extra practice and socialising.

Keep an eye on our notice board for invitations to visit from other clubs.

It’s good to play on other courses of which there are many in our area and Pro Terry is always willing to assist with lessons, clothing and equipment.

Arrangements are well in hand for us to host the Women’s Golf Central North Coast Seniors 2 Day Tournament on 2 and 3 May.

Ensure your name is down if you wish to play on one or both days.

By Marilyn ELY