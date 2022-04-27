0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAFETY Beach Women’s Golf Club competition Tuesday 19 April.

Nineteen dedicated ladies arrived on a sunny Tuesday to play a 4BBB round of golf at Safety Beach golf course.

Conditions are not easy but these women are determined to play golf.

The two best scores were recorded and winners were Carole Stone, Karen Smith Roma Johnson and Janelle Coleman with 68pts on c/b from Yolly Gallacher, Kerry Slater, Lorraine Broomfield and Cathy Anderson.

Well done ladies. NTP 9th Cathy Anderson, 7th Leanne Clark and 4th Teresa King.

Thank you Lex Bailey for donating the raffle won by Karen Bellamy.

There are a number of invitations on the notice board to compete at other clubs so if you wish to participate, please nominate with Secretary Marian or Captain Kerry.

These visits are always good fun and a good way to get in some extra practice.

The 9 hole Wine Run is playable over the week, run by Di Scott and very social and Pro Terry can provide lessons, equipment and clothing.

Pay a visit to the Pro shop and drool over his stock.

By Marilyn ELY