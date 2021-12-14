0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAFETY Beach Women’s Golf Club wound up their very successful competition recently with a presentation/Christmas Party at the clubhouse catered for by Beach Street Dining followed by entertainment provided by a very enthusiastic group of ukulele players and singers.

What a hoot.

The ladies of this club sure know how to enjoy themselves and at the conclusion of the frivolity, the Christmas tree yielded donations made to Westpac Rescue Helicopter, a vital service, totalling $600.

It’s been a year of changes and we are very grateful to Wyong Leagues Group for coming to our rescue during uncertain times, the groundsmen for their ongoing improvements to the course (weather permitting) and indoor staff for sprucing up the clubhouse.

Despite lots of wet weather ladies golfers are hard to deter and the combination of serious and fun games were very well supported.

Many visits to other clubs were enjoyed as were reciprocal visits to our very friendly club.

We have welcomed a number of new players and sincerely thank Pro Terry and Mitch for conducting a series of well attended and successful clinics for beginners.

The last formal game of the calendar was a Shootout won by Leanne Clark, 2nd Yolly Gallacher, 3rd Rose Morrow.

Qualification for this exciting game is gained over six months with the highest ten, points scorers making the cut.

Presentation to 2021 winners was made for Golf NSW Medal in 3 grades and winners were:

Division 1 Gold Medal, Marian Brading.

Division 2 Silver Medal, Lyn Reilly.

Division 3 Bronze Medal, Cathy Anderson.

Medal of Medals winner, Lyn Reilly.

Match Play winner, Marian Brading.

27 hole Foursomes winners were Karen Bellamy and Marian Brading.

Club Championship

Division 1 Gross Winner Marian Brading,

Nett winner Merryl Kyburz.

Division 2 Gross Winner Penny Andrews

Nett winner Yolly Gallacher.

Division 3 Gross Winner Cathy Anderson

Nett winner Joanne Elwood

Gross Winner Overall and 2021 Club Champion Marian Brading

Nett Winner Overall Penny Andrews.

Gobbler winners were Merryl Kyburz and Karen Bellamy

Birdie and Eclectic winner was Marian Brading.

As you can see, our wonderful secretary and popular club golfer, Marian Brading has made quite an impression this year and we are very proud of you Marian, so deserved.

Officially our year has ended but Pro Terry will continue to run the summer comp every Tuesday as usual and Di Scott will oversee Friday’s very social 9 hole Wine Run comp.

Keep up your golf practice and prepare for 2022.

Wishing you, your family and friends a safe, happy and successful New Year.

By Marilyn ELY