Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club

WHAT a beautiful day and great support for our ‘Tee Off for Breast Cancer’ day.

Thirty six ladies had a shot-gun start at Safety Beach golf course on Tuesday 12 July to play a 3 Person Ambrose.

Members and visitors alike enjoyed the sun, friendship and golf to raise $375 for breast cancer research, a wonderfully successful day and occasion to dress in pink.

Winners on the day were Wendy Rogers, Jill Brokenshire and Marg Lucas.

First runners up Rose Morrow, Kris Rossiter and Vivien Parks.

2nd runners up Penny Andrews Kim Batty and Teresa King.

Raffle prizes went to Marlene, Yolly, Marlene, Rose, June and Jan followed by an indulgent afternoon tea.

We are now preparing for our Open Day, still playing catch-up with the fixtures book.

We are now looking at our club championship timetable so squeeze in extra practice by enjoying the social aspect of the 9 hole ‘Wine and Dine’ playable over the week including Saturday, a new comp commenced on Thursdays for ladies unable to play Tuesdays and using the driving range and putting green.

Pro Terry is available for lessons, clothing and equipment to aid with feeling, playing and looking good out on this beautiful course.

Watch the notice board for invitations and functions you may wish to attend.

New members, players and visitors are always welcome so come along and make yourself known.

By Marilyn ELY