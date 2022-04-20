Sailors compete in Coffs Coast Harbour Sprint

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Yacht Club (CHYC) will host the second annual Coffs Coast Harbour Sprint, Off the Beach Sailing Regatta this weekend, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April.

Sailing starts at 9am on Saturday morning.

As much an event for sailors as it is for visitors who can view the sailing spectacle from vantage points around the Harbour, as over 40 expected entries vie for sailing honours in mixed divisions.

Entrants from the Coffs Coast, North Coast, Central Coast, Newcastle and Sydney are looking forward to optimum conditions within the confines of Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club’s race organiser Greg Peronchik told News Of The Area, “The Regatta is open to monohull off the beach single and double handed dinghies.

“Sailing is a sport for all ages, with mother or father/daughter or son entrant combinations in the double handed events.

“The Regatta includes single and double handed entries – classes include Herons, Lasers, Sabres – and the Impulse class is holding their East Coast Championships as part of the Regatta.

“The event is sponsored by Thwaites Marine and Geoff King Motors and is set to become a staple on the sailing calendar.

“The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club is committed to nurturing sailing and other water sports.

“The harbour has outstanding attributes for both sail training and sailing events for both participants and spectators, and we hope to continue the growth through our sail training school.

“The course will be set on the day according to prevailing weather and will be designed to take advantage of the many spectator vantage points.”

Sailing will commence from 9am both days with presentations being held at the CHYC on Sunday at 2.30pm.

For entry details and contact information visit www.revolutionise.com.au/chyc/events/132852/.

For more info on CHYC visit www.coffsyachtie.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI