Saints show their mettle in dramatic afternoon

THE Sawtell/Toormina Saints have shown their mettle by providing the Grafton Tigers with a tough challenge in their AFL North Coast fixture, during a dramatic afternoon at Richardson Park.

The Saints came out with the intensity needed to match the ladder leaders, as winning the contested ball led to their initial goals in a back-and-forth first quarter, with the Tigers taking a one-point lead into the first break.

In the second quarter the game turned into a defensive struggle, as the Saints’ tough tackling and pressure rattled the Tigers.

The game was suddenly stopped about halfway through the second quarter after a sickening injury to a Saints player after he made a great tackle.

The match was halted for about 45 minutes as paramedics attended to the injured player.

The match resumed with the start of the second half with the scores locked at 27, and while the first half was an even contest, the second half belonged to the visitors.

The Tigers started to gain the ascendancy with repeat forward-50 entries, as the ladder leaders showed their class in a decisive third quarter as they took a 23-point lead into the final break.

Early Tigers goals in the fourth quarter sealed the contest, as Grafton maintained top spot on the ladder with a 37-point win.

Match day at Richardson Park also saw the Saints women get the job done with a 32-point win against the Tigers.

Round 15 also had fixtures played at Fitzroy Oval.

The Northern Beaches Blues women won their top-of-the-table clash against the Coffs Harbour Breakers, with a dominant 14.4 (88) to 3.2 (20) victory.

The Nambucca Valley Lions also won their top-of-the-table clash against the Breakers in the reserves, with the Lions winning by six points.

The AFL North Coast season continues this weekend with both the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints at home with just three rounds to go until this season’s finals series.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers host the Grafton Tigers in their top-of-the-ladder showdown, with the winner going top in a match which could decide this season’s minor premiership.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints take on the Port Macquarie Magpies in Round 16 at Richardson Park.

By Aiden BURGESS