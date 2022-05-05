Saints women shut down Magpies to win first game of season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL/TOORMINA Saints women have produced a defensive masterclass in shutting down the Port Macquarie Magpies to win their first game of the AFL North Coast season.

The Saints kept the Magpies goalless for most of the game which set up their 6.5 (41) to 1.2 (8) victory in Round 2 on home turf at Richardson Park.

The Saints grounded the Magpies into submission thanks to a relentless pressure which had the visitors rattled.

The Saints dominated the contested possession, as tough tackling and unrelenting pressure was the backbone for the Saints to win the ball and create numerous forward 50 entries.

The Saints backline also stood firm taking a number of intercept marks as well as spoiling any Magpie attacks.

Saints player and Sydney Swans Academy member Lilli-Yana Moody was best on ground, showing her class winning plenty of ball and hitouts in the ruck.

Saints captain Rhianon-Lee Carulli-Taylor praised the defensive performance of her side.

“We were good at staying on our players and getting the clearances out of the middle,” she said.

“We want to keep it in our forward line and pin it in there once it is, as we know how hard we work to get it in there.

“Our defence was great and we wanted to keep lifting towards the end, as the games not over till that final siren sounds.”

Saints coach Daniel Pritchard revealed the message he gave his players to prepare for the new season.

“It’s not about doing the good stuff well, but the basic stuff right,” he said.

“Full credit to the girls, they did that today, and we’ve been training on a few fundamental things like tackling which they showed today.”

The Saints women will look for two wins in a row when they host the Northern Beaches Blues this weekend at Richardson Park.

By Aiden BURGESS