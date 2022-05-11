Salamander Bay Fire Station Open Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 14 May is the annual Open Day at the Salamander Bay Fire Station.

Your local firies are inviting you to their station to check out fire safety in the community and at home.



It is that time of year when we tend to grab out our winter woollies, heaters and electric blankets to stave off the winter chill but we are being reminded to check all our equipment before we plug it in.

Rodney (Rod) Limn, Captain of the Salamander Bay Fire and Rescue crew, told News Of The Area, “Open Day is to introduce the winter fire safety checklist.

“The majority of fires that Fire and Rescue NSW respond to happen during winter months.”

Sadly this year, due to COVID restrictions, there will be no access to the office and toilet facilities and while the trucks will be on display, there will be no access.

There will be a free sausage sizzle and people can take a turn on the fire hose to see how hard it is to hit the target.

Rod is hoping to be able to demonstrate the fat fire simulator on the day as it shows just how little it takes to set a kitchen on fire when cooking with oil.

Rod and the team are wanting to help local families make sure that they are ready for the winter months.

This means having working smoke alarms installed, a family escape plan in case of a house fire, checking fireplaces and making sure that the chimney is professionally cleaned annually as well as checking heaters, and electric blankets before plugging them in.

Rod said it is important that heaters are not plugged into power boards and you should only ever roll an electric blanket to store it, not fold it, as folding the blanket can cause damage to the wires.

“If an electric blanket has been folded you should check every wire by feeling for damage before putting it back on the bed.”

“With 50 percent of house fires starting in the kitchen it is important that we all ‘Keep Looking While Cooking!’”

A further 40 percent of house fires are caused by electric appliances or faults.

Rod and the Fire and Rescue Team at Salamander Bay Fire Station are ready to welcome families next Saturday, where they will be happy to explain how you can be ready for winter in a fire safe home.

They will also be handing out free activity books for children.

By Marian SAMPSON