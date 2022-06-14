Salt Ash Public School awarded Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SALT Ash Public School is growing the next generation of environmental champions after being named a recipient in the latest round of the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants.

Funds received from the grants, awarded up to $1000 each, will allow primary schools and early learning centres to develop projects focusing on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Woolworths and Landcare Australia are highlighting the importance of taking action now to create a better, more sustainable future, by driving education and awareness among our next generation of eco warriors.

Woolworths Store Manager Jason Manthorp said, “We are committed to helping our communities grow their sustainable practices for a better, greener tomorrow.

“Enabling our schools to create practical hands-on teaching activities and programs through our grants is just one way we are helping to drive long lasting sustainable education.

“The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants help Medowie schools develop initiatives such as REDcycling, growing fruit and veg, Bush Tucker gardens, and composting.

“Additionally, with 1.3 billion tonnes of all food produced each year being lost or wasted, it is more important than ever that schools have access to fund the materials, installation and construction required to develop these types of programs.”

This is the fourth round of funding to date given out as part of the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, with over $1 million being awarded to more than 1054 primary schools and early learning centres across Australia.

Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said, “The core goal of programs like the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants is to educate students on how to care for their environment.

“The grant will play a vital role in helping Medowie students grow their skills and become the next generation of environmental champions.”

To date, Woolworths has contributed over $4 million to more than 3,800 projects across Australia in partnership with Landcare Australia.