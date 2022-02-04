Saltwater Freshwater Arts ceremony closes spectacular exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SALTWATER Freshwater Arts 2021, the Aboriginal art award and contemporary cultural objects exhibition, closed with a joyous ceremony on Friday, 28 January.

“2020 had a huge impact on the world and vastly changed the way we create and engage with the arts,” said Alison Williams, curator of Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2021.



“This exhibition is a testament to our resilience and our undeniable need for cultural expression.

“This multidisciplinary display speaks to the holistic nature of Aboriginal culture that’s deeply embedded in the lands and identity of First Nation peoples from Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations.”

To close the tour Saltwater Freshwater celebrated with a Corroboree event at Yarrawarra.

This was a free event with all welcome, inviting Aboriginal dance groups from the four nations that make up the Saltwater Freshwater region – Gumbaynggirr, Dunghutti, Biripi and Worimi.

“The evening started with a traditional smoking ceremony performed by Matthew Flanders, a Welcome to Country by Aunty Angela Brown from the Garby Elders and introduction by guest MC, Lachlan Skinner from One Mob Radio,” said Alison.

The fibre art fashion pieces were modelled by Aboriginal models through the grounds of Yarrawarra, a perfect backdrop for such stunning garments.

This was followed by the seven dance groups showcasing their culture and stories through dance.

Each dance group performed three traditional dances and culminated in a huge corroboree as the climax to the event.

“The evening was a huge success with everyone buzzing by the end of the night.

“We all needed this, a gathering of mob celebrating their living culture on Aboriginal owned land.

“So much talent and camaraderie within these nations,” Jane Tavener, Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance told News Of The Area.

This biennial art award and contemporary cultural objects exhibition began in 2017 and continues to provide a valuable platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from the Mid North Coast region.

The 2021 exhibition toured the Glasshouse Regional Gallery, Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Boomalli Aboriginal Art Gallery, Manning Regional Art Gallery and the Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Corindi.

This year’s exhibition included a stunning showcase of fibre art fashion pieces created by weavers from across the Saltwater Freshwater region.

The art award is proudly supported by Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal Corporation, and the touring exhibition and public program are supported through the Australian Government’s Indigenous Languages and Arts program.

By Andrea FERRARI