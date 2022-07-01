Saltwater Freshwater NAIDOC Exhibition of 2022 Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Saltwater Freshwater Festival was held at Unkya Reserve, Eungai Creek on May 28 2022 during Reconciliation Week.

During the festival a colourful array of photos were taken and these will be on exhibition from 1 July 2022 at the Nambucca Valley Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville.



The collection will remain on display for most of July and features “colourful imagery that captures the energy and essence of the performers, practitioners and the crowd”.

NAIDOC Week is held annually during the first week of July, beginning on the Sunday.

The week is held to recognise and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Isalnder people.

The theme for 2022 NAIDOC Week is ‘Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up’.

During the week events are held all over the country, and all Australians and visitors can learn more about the world’s oldest continuing living culture.

All photos in the Saltwater Freshwater exhibition were taken by Jay Black, who was the photographer for the Festival.

There will be 37 images of approximately 900x600mm on display for visitors to enjoy.

Water bottles and hoodies featuring work by Gumbaynggirr artist Lavinnia Inglis will be available for purchase.

Proceeds for the sale of the hoodies will go to Ms Inglis, who designed the branding for the 2022 Saltwater Freshwater Festival.

The Saltwater Freshwater Festival is an annual festival and the event is held in different locations throughout a shared area between Foster and Coffs Harbour, encompassing ten Local Land Councils.

For more information, contact the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance on (02) 66581315.

The Nambucca Valley Phoenix is located at 88 High St, Bowraville, contact (02) 65010021.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN