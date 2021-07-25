Saltwater Water Freshwater Arts features local artists in NAIDOC exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SALTWATER Freshwater (SWFW) Arts Alliance has relocated from Coffs Harbour and is now located at the Nambucca Valley Phoenix Ltd building, also known as the old Bank building, in Bowraville.

Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance is a not-for-profit Aboriginal arts organisation that is owned by ten local Aboriginal Land Councils on the Mid North Coast of NSW.

General Manager, Rick Gonsalves, informed News Of The Area that SWFW has relocated to Bowraville because, “The Board expressed that the location should be located more centrally in the region that SWFW represents.

“Coffs Harbour is the most northern part of that region.”

Previously SWFW was located at the back part of the education campus in Coffs Harbour.

“Iit was not so easily accessible to the public,” said Mr Gonsalves.

SWFW opened in Bowraville on 21 June.

Currently SWFW is running a NAIDOC Exhibition featuring artworks by Indigenous artists from the Nambucca Valley, curated by local artist Jasmine Stadhams.

Also included in the exhibition is a collection of Indigenous artworks that are owned by SWFW.

The exhibition, according to Mr Gonsalves, is on to celebrate NAIDOC.

Mr Gonsalves said, “We wanted to do something in the community for NAIDOC.

“In this exhibition we have highlighted and showcased artists from Nambucca Valley.”

SWFW received a small grant from Aboriginal Affairs NSW to put on the exhibition.

Enquiries for purchasing artwork that is featured by Indigenous artists from the Nambucca Valley will be accepted and passed onto the artist.

Those pieces that make up part of the SWFW permanent collection are for display only.

Saltwater Freshwater Arts is located at Nambucca Valley Phoenix Ltd, Ground Level Art Gallery, 88 High Street Bowraville.

The exhibition is open until 31 July.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN

SWFW NAIDOC exhibition.