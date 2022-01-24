Sand artist John Thiering performs thought-provoking show at Tree-o Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAND artist John Thiering is putting on a live performance of his creative process at Tree-o Gallery in Raleigh on Saturday 22 January.

Sarah Andersen, partner at Tree-o, told News Of The Area, “The first time I saw John’s sand art last year during Arts Week, I was blown away.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Not only by his obvious talent to tell stories and perform to a live audience; nor was it purely the deftness of his hands to work the sand into spectacular characters and scenes, but by the depth of emotion some of the stories brought forward in me.

“I had tears in my eyes and a smile on my face.

“Tree-o Gallery is only too happy to be hosting another live sand art performance.

“John is a Featured Artist in our current Showcase exhibition so the audience and visitors alike will also be able to see his ‘Hypnagogia’ Collection of paintings adorning the gallery.”

John told News Of The Area, “As well as my solo work I am excited to be doing a collaboration with local digital animation artist, Adam Hinshaw.

“For this segment of the show I will draw pictures in sand while Adam manipulates and digitally augments them, setting them in motion.

“In this unique artform the audience is left wondering what aspects of the imagery are real and what are virtual.”

John’s art sees him creating beautiful images in sand on a light box using nothing but his hands.

The images morph from one to another to tell stories that are both powerful and mesmerising.

The performance is projected live onto a big screen and accompanied by a musical backing track.

This visually stunning performance will feature new work and is a thought-provoking show for his audiences.

On Saturday 22 January from 5-7pm at Tree-o Gallery, the cost of the event will be $10 per head on the door with drinks and light refreshments available.

“At the time of writing this, we have no capacity restrictions on our venue, but we are playing it safe and ask for interested parties to please for RSVP prior to the event so we can keep a list of names and contact numbers in the event the situation changes closer to the performance date,” said Sarah.

To RSVP and for more information contact Tree-o at: (02) 6655 6090, [email protected] and @treeogallery.

By Andrea FERRARI