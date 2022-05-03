Sanderling Road rezoning ePetition receives response from Minister Anthony Roberts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sanderling Road rezoning petition has received a response from the Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes, Anthony Roberts.

Raised in the Legislative Assembly by Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, locals to the area created the petition to display their concerns with the potential impact that the rezoning of 1 Sanderling Road, Hawks Nest could have on the environment, requesting that the site’s previous zoning as RE1 Public Recreation be restored.



Mr Roberts stated that the site was previously rezoned by MidCoast Council through its local planning processes.

“While I appreciate the petitioners’ concerns, Council was responsible for assessing the proposal’s technical matters, responding to community concerns and to make a final decision on the proposed planning controls,” he said.

“Petitioners may be comforted to know that any future development on the site would still be subject to Council’s development application process which includes community consultation through public exhibition.”

Minister Roberts also discussed that as part of the process, any application must outline the type, scale and layout of the proposed housing, with Council needing to conduct detailed investigations and consider site issues such as views from Bennetts Beach.

“Development cannot occur ahead of Council making an appropriate determination based on these processes,” Minister Roberts said.

For anyone with questions regarding the decision or process, Minister Roberts welcomed them to contact Mr Daniel Simpkins, Director Central Coast and Hunter at the Department of Planning and Environment on 9373 2820.

By Tara CAMPBELL