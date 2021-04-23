Sandy Beach and Ulong Public Schools have won funding in NSW Government’s Sustainable School Grants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ULONG Public School and Sandy Beach Public School are the excited recipients in round two of NSW Government’s $10 million Sustainable School Grants.

The program’s aim is to get school children learning from hands-on activities in their environment.

Both these local schools put forward their sustainable projects and are enthused by their success.



Sandy Beach Public’s projects, a Bush Tucker Garden and Yarning Circle; and a Cooking learning space will receive $13,500.

The Don’t Worry Bee Happy project from Ulong Public School will receive $4,000 funding.

Ulong Public School’s Principal, Surinder Kaler and classroom teacher, Penne Slaviero are championing their school’s project.

Surinder told News Of The Area, “As part of our sustainability project ‘Don’t worry Bee Happy’, we intend to achieve the following specific goals.

“Increase students’ understanding of the importance of bees in the world in particular to plants and food supplies.

“Provide/make homes for bees in the local area.

“Encourage the local community to be aware of how to protect bees in the area and provide plants for them to collect pollen.

“Ulong public school staff and students are excited and thrilled to start their sustainability journey through the help of this grant.

“This grant will help us to implement our program successfully and allows us to collaborate with other schools and the wider community in our sustainability journeys by sharing relevant learnings from projects,” said Surinder.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he’s proud of the two local schools’ work in sustainability.

“The Sustainable Schools Grants will empower students and school communities to implement projects that will benefit our environment by helping to save energy or water, reduce waste, or improve biodiversity,” he said.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 187 public schools across the State have received a Sustainable Schools Grant in round two of the program.

“Students will be delivering projects such as vertical gardens, water storage strategies, and even beehives to improve biodiversity,” said Sarah.

For more information and the full list of award recipients, go to:

https://www.schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov.au/content/infrastructure/www/what-we-do/we-look-after-our-schools/sustainable-schools-grants.html.

By Andrea FERRARI