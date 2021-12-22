Sapphire Beach artist wins oil section of Jacaranda Art Exhibition with ‘Seated Figure’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAPPHIRE Beach artist Jane Wilson has won first prize in the oil section of Grafton’s annual Jacaranda Art Exhibition for the third time.

The exhibition is usually held in conjunction with the Jacaranda Festival in October but COVID restrictions saw the art show postponed until early December.



Email us – [email protected]

“It’s an exhibition covering most aspects of art practice including drawing, pastels, painting (oil, acrylic, watercolour), sculpture and a generous section for youth art – it’s a very inclusive community event,” Jane told News Of The Area.

There are many talented artists in Grafton and its hinterland making competition strong as seen by the works in all of the various sections and in the special Bendigo Bank Prize, open only to those living in the Clarence Valley.

Jane entered the show because, for some years now, she has belonged to the Grafton Art Club and, as often as possible, attends life drawing sessions there.

Many in the drawing group are serious artists selling and exhibiting their work in various galleries locally and interstate.

Jane’s winning work ‘Seated Figure’ was, in fact, based on a number of life drawings.

“From its early ‘drawing’ phase the work developed on the canvas into a somewhat pensive figure study as often happens in my work,” Jane said.

“I try to create an inner world of the subject that can be open to interpretation by the viewer.

“It’s a very competitive art exhibition so I was very pleased to have won in my category.”

The exhibition is only on show for a week however the Grafton Regional Gallery had three new shows open in the past week and is well worth a visit.

After completing a Diploma of Art Education in Sydney in 1973, Jane spent several years teaching, and painting in my spare time.

“I took a new career path into graphic design, eventually running my own business in North Queensland until 1992 after which I resumed part-time painting until I moved to Coffs Harbour in 2006 when I was able to paint full time.

“While I have dabbled in landscapes and still life, I have always been drawn to the figurative and love to capture something of the inner life of the subject.

“I’m inspired by a lifetime of reading and observation: watching and being interested in people and how they react and interact.

“I feel that the varied disciplines of my formal art training and my work in graphic design have informed my work.”

Jane’s first major exhibitions were in Melbourne and has since exhibited in various group shows in Queensland and NSW, selling to private collectors.

By Andrea FERRARI