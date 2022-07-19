Sawtell and Lionesses Share the Points

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELLl FC and Coffs City United Lionesses shared the points last week in Coastal League One Women (CLOW) in a hard fought 1-1 draw.

The intensity of CLOW matches have increased throughout the season and become a spectacle for supporters, which Sawtell coach Graham Shanahan highlighted.

“A very hard fought 1-1 draw with both teams pushing right to the end to get the winner, a very good advert for the competition,” he said.

“Personally I was very impressed by our defensive display today which showed great determination, grit and concentration.

“We kept Coffs to very few chances and played some good progressive football in the second half.

“We got a very good goal with Aoife Cronin running onto a through ball and battling bravely with the Coffs keeper.

“The ball fell free and Jess Joice followed up to tuck away the equaliser.

“So proud of the effort from the girls and really happy they got a result from all their hard work.

“They keep going every week and never give up, outstanding quality in a squad,” said Graham.

Sawtell travel to cross-town rivals Boambee Eagles on Saturday 23 July at 3pm, whilst the Urunga Raiders play the Macleay Valley Rangers at 3pm and Coffs City United have the bye.

By David WIGLEY