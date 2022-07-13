Sawtell Archers on target at Australian Indoor Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Archers hosted the Archery Australia Indoor National and NSW State Titles on the weekend of 9 and 10 of July at Sherwood Archery range in Coffs Harbour.

The event was run over two days with hundreds of archers all over the country competing online live in multiple locations at the same time.

The local club members had a very successful event, bagging a total of three national medals and eight state medals.

“All in all, a very successful weekend for a small, new club of dedicated archers,” Penny O’Doherty, President of Sawtell Archery Club and co-owner of Sherwood Archery, told News Of The Area.

Kye Lockyer, aged eleven, competing in the under-14 Boys compound division, came away with Gold in the National and State events and set at least two new state records, waiting to be confirmed.

Penny O’Doherty claimed Silver in National Open Female Longbow and Gold in state.

Tara Geddes, aged seventeen, claimed a Bronze National in Under-18 female and Silver in state against some very experienced competition.

In the state competition, Sawtell’s members competing were: Troy O’Doherty – Gold Compound male 50+, Maddy Lockyer – Silver Compound under-16 female, Seton O’Doherty – Bronze Compound under-21 Male, Penny O’Doherty – Bronze Female open compound and James Hewitt – Bronze Barebow Men’s 50+ in his first ever event.

“Archery is a very inclusive sport with ages from five up to veterans and several divisions for people with disabilities,” said Penny.

“So far this year the club has collected a total of 28 medals from five events.

“Kye Lockyer is competing for the youth Indoor state team and Troy O’Doherty is competing as part of the State open compound indoor team.”

The club meets Monday nights at 6pm at 1 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour.

“Our members’ ages range from eleven to 50-plus,” said Penny.

For details visit www.facebook.com/sherwoodarcherycoaches/.

By Andrea FERRARI