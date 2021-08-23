Sawtell artist wins Urunga Small Sculpture Prize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL artist Parma Keft has won The Urunga Small Sculpture Prize, a regional award for small sculpture, presented by Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce and Urunga Art Space.

Parma Keft told News Of The Area, “My exhibit is a culmination of various aspects of my ongoing ceramic practice.



media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I started with various conceptual ideas and possibilities, followed by a process of continual experimentation, modification and adjustment until I arrived at a sculptural form and design which I thought was innovative and interesting, and which could be repeated in terms of scale and varied in relation to surface decoration and treatment.

“I was thrilled to learn my piece had been chosen as the winner.

“It is also gratifying to note the enthusiastic resurgence of interest in ceramics, combined with greater and more widespread exposure and appreciation of hand-crafted works of art, as reflected in the thought-provoking and diverse range of exhibits showcased in this year’s Urunga Art Space Small Sculpture Prize.”

The Runner-up was Susan Romyn with ‘Waiting’.

“Waiting is a ponderance on a past moment, on the time when I was waiting for the birth of my first child,” said Susan.

“It is a quiet introspective piece, the ladders indicating the movement of my mind to feelings and movements with anticipation, fascination, impatience, and of course a bit of fear.”

Judge Leigh Summers told News Of The Area, “Whether viewers perceive ‘Waiting’ as an environmentally charged message or a maternal experience it remains beautifully conceived and realised.

“Either way ‘Waiting’ is a powerful, deeply feminine sculpture.”

Highly Commended artist Catherine Scarborough described the inspiration for her ‘Burnt Turkey’ piece.

“We have a very friendly ‘bush’ turkey who greets us at the back door occasionally and is most put out when he can’t reach the bird feeder in the tree.

“He has a lovely presence and is a much maligned and underappreciated member of our special wildlife around here.”

Reanne Brewin won Highly Commended for her work ‘Ganesha’.

“My little sculpture is inspired by the Indian god Ganesha, the god of beginnings, wisdom and understanding.

“He inspires love and devotion and is able to remove obstacles.”

By Andrea FERRARI