Sawtell Catholic Care to host Vaccine Hub for Coffs Coast Aged Care workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Catholic Care (SCC) is proud to contribute to the protection of the Coffs community by helping to protect the region’s Aged Care workers and the residents they serve.

In partnership with the Public Health Unit and International SOS, Sawtell Catholic Care will be hosting a vaccination hub for Aged Care workers in the Coffs region.

There is currently a strong focus from State and Federal governments to have all aged care staff vaccinated with at least their first dose for Covid-19 by 17 September 2021.

This is a mandated requirement for all staff working within aged care in order to protect the residents and home care clients they serve, along with themselves and their families.

After working with the Public Health Unit, SCC have been able to secure a vaccination clinic for aged care workers in the area, in order to help fast track the Covid-19 vaccination program to protect our community.

Dose 1 Hub dates: Thursday 19 August – Thursday 26 August 2021

Dose 2 Hub dates: Thursday 9 September – Friday 17 September 2021

The vaccination being administered is Pfizer.

Information about the Pfizer vaccine can be found here: https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/learn-about-covid-19-vaccines/about-the-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine

Bookings are essential.

Interested aged care workers will need to use the below link to make a booking for the dates noted above.

Please note this is the only way to book for the vaccination.

This special vaccination hub is for local aged care workers only.

Visit: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/toormina-NSW-2452/intl-sos-coffs-harbour-hub-1/doctors