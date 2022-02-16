Sawtell Cricket Club continue unbeaten start to Premier League season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Cricket Club has continued its unbeaten start to the North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League season with a five wicket win against Valleys Cricket in their one-day match at Richardson Park.

The win was their third in a row to start the season, with the wins coming in between a number of washouts.

Valleys Cricket opened the batting against Sawtell and set a competitive total of 4/172 from 40 overs.

Brodie Bartlett produced arguably the finest knock of the season finishing on 111 not out.

Needing 173 for victory, Sawtell reached the winning total with 9 balls to spare and 5 wickets down, with Trent Dierick top scoring on 47.

Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan shared with News Of The Area the importance he placed on each game after his side’s rain affected season.

“I’ve been saying to our boys since prior to Christmas that every game is a grand final for us because of what happened at the start of the season with the rain,” he said.

“That was a good run chase and a big win for us.”

Round 9 of the Premier League also saw Harwood record a dominant seven-wicket win against the Coffs Colts at Harwood Oval.

Sawtell and the Lower Clarence Cricket Association are set to play off for limited overs glory this weekend.

The two clubs meet in the grand final of the North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League’s T20 competition, scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park.

The North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League season also continues this weekend with the opening day of two- day matches in Round 10, with Day 2 to be played the following weekend.

The Northern Districts Rebels host Sawtell in a top of the table showdown in Woolgoolga, while the Coffs Colts host Valleys Cricket at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park.

The latest round of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade season is scheduled to continue this weekend.

Ladder leaders Nana Glen take on the second placed Diggers Cricket Club Inc.in a top of the table showdown at Coffs Coast Hockey Fields, while Valleys Cricket host the Northern Districts Rebels in Macksville.

By Aiden BURGESS