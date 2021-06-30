Sawtell FC win Northern NSW Football Club of the Year for Female Football Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL FC were announced club of the year for Female Football Week at the Northern NSW Football awards night last Saturday at Lake Macquarie.

The largest club on the North Coast put on a series of female focused events including coaching clinics, BBQ’s, competitions and meet and greet sessions to celebrate Female Football Week.

Club President Simon Portus told News Of The Area how the big and little things make a difference at the football club.

“To be announced Female Football Week Club of The Year for all of NNSWF is pretty amazing.

“We’ve put a lot of work in behind the scenes to make our club a place where everyone feels welcome.

“Some of those changes are big like the new female change rooms but others are smaller and less obvious but still make a difference.

“Things like trying to get younger all girl comps and building the skills of those younger players has made a huge difference to the quality of the girls teams at our club.

“Football is such a great sport for girls and women and at the end of the day seeing everyone loving playing the game is what we are here for,” said Simon.

By David WIGLEY