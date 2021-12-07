Sawtell footballer to spend 2022 with Sydney Swans system after missing out on AFL Draft selection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Sawtell/Toormina Saints player Angus Anderson has been offered the chance to play with the Sydney Swans feeder clubs in 2022, after not being selected in this year’s AFL Draft.

The Swans have made him an offer to play in the club’s NAB League (under 18s) and VFL teams in 2022, as well as training twice a week with the club’s AFL listed players.

The 17-year-old spent this year taking part in the Sydney Swans Academy and made his VFL debut for the Swans, which is the second-best Aussie Rules league in Australia.

In his recent column for the Herald Sun, Anderson was highlighted by draft guru Kevin Sheehan as one of the players who were unlucky not to be selected.

After a 2020 season in the Swans system, the young midfielder said he couldn’t wait to take up the chance to stay with the Swans next year.

“I’m really looking forward to getting down to Sydney and getting stuck into the training,” he said.

“I wanted the chance to challenge myself and learn as much as possible, and the opportunity offered by the Swans allows me to do just that.

“Following the draft I’ve received a couple of offers to move to Melbourne to play NAB League and VFL but chose to remain with the Sydney Swans development program as it’s the best fit for me right now.”

As an overage player in the NAB League team (Under 18), Anderson will be expected to take on a leadership role within the group.

His time with the Swans will be managed by the senior club, rather than the Swans Academy, and rubbing shoulders with the elite players on a daily basis will help build not only his footy skills, but also his leadership capabilities.

The opportunity with the Sydney Swans may lead to Anderson being considered by AFL clubs during either the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period which is slated for March next year, or the Mid-Season draft in June 2022.

By Aiden BURGESS