Sawtell Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

27/7 MEDLEY Stableford

A: Jay Sakaio 41, Ethan Thornborough 39.

B: Allan Burns 41, Kevin Clancy 38c/b.

C: Wilton Cameron 38, Ian Reynolds 36c/b.

Balls to 34c/b.

NTP A: Darren Nell (pro pin), B: Bryan Fitzpatrick, C: Peter Patton.

NTP 11 A: Mark Greenshields, B: Allan Burns, C: Wayne Hoy.

Visitors from BIG, Coffs Harbour

28/7 2021 Foursomes Championships

Stroke Joy Lawrence & Julie Jones 138.

R/up Rhonda Cooper & Robyn O’Dwyer 144.

Nett Kerry Pitman & Gaye Hardcastle 113.25.

R/up Chris Veerhuis & Kate Thornborough 113.5.

18 hole net Jane Roser & Teresa Beswick 74.5.

R/up Robyn Hampson & Georgina Spinaze 75.5.

Balls to 114.25.

9 hole net Trish Rhoades & Jenny Ball 33.

French Basket Kate Thornborough

2021 Match Play Championships Trish Rhoades & Jenny Ball

29/7 Chook run Ken Russell 27.

Balls to 22

30/7 Stableford Kerry Pitman 34.

Balls to 32c/b

31/7 House of Golf Winter Series six Jean Beby 24, Lorraine Lacey 19c/b, Karen Leighton 19c/b.

Balls to 18c/b.

NTP & Saturday Sal Lee Stewart

31/7 Four Team Ambrose Chris Neal, Andrew Campbell, Rod Buckle & Richard Kallichan 56.625, Phil Elliot, Todd Cockshutt, Shannon Brown & Matt Katon 54, Ashley Muir, Anthony Rapley, Bradley Lewis & Craig Blyth 54.5, Simon Easey, Wayne Parkin, Gregory Alchin & Ross Cook 54.875, Ron Leeds, Stephen Cooper, Jeffrey Hughes & Cameron Pollard 55.

Balls to 56.375.

NTP 7 A: John Veness (pro pin), B: Scott Urquhart, C: Dean Burkitt.

NTP 11 A: Paul McHugh, B: Trent Mitchell, C: Wayne Edwards. Visitors from Coffs Harbour, Grafton
1/9 2BBB Stableford Lynne & Terry Rapley 49, Vanessa Johnson & Steven Clarke 46.

Balls to 41c/b.

NTP 7 Jordan Davis, Sharon Shipman.

NTP 11 Aaron Loughland, Kate Thornborough

Leave a Reply

Top