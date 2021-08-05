Sawtell Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 5, 2021 27/7 MEDLEY Stableford A: Jay Sakaio 41, Ethan Thornborough 39. B: Allan Burns 41, Kevin Clancy 38c/b. C: Wilton Cameron 38, Ian Reynolds 36c/b. Balls to 34c/b. NTP A: Darren Nell (pro pin), B: Bryan Fitzpatrick, C: Peter Patton. NTP 11 A: Mark Greenshields, B: Allan Burns, C: Wayne Hoy. Visitors from BIG, Coffs Harbour 28/7 2021 Foursomes Championships Stroke Joy Lawrence & Julie Jones 138. R/up Rhonda Cooper & Robyn O’Dwyer 144. Nett Kerry Pitman & Gaye Hardcastle 113.25. R/up Chris Veerhuis & Kate Thornborough 113.5. 18 hole net Jane Roser & Teresa Beswick 74.5. R/up Robyn Hampson & Georgina Spinaze 75.5. Balls to 114.25. 9 hole net Trish Rhoades & Jenny Ball 33. French Basket Kate Thornborough 2021 Match Play Championships Trish Rhoades & Jenny Ball 29/7 Chook run Ken Russell 27. Balls to 22 30/7 Stableford Kerry Pitman 34. Balls to 32c/b 31/7 House of Golf Winter Series six Jean Beby 24, Lorraine Lacey 19c/b, Karen Leighton 19c/b. Balls to 18c/b. NTP & Saturday Sal Lee Stewart 31/7 Four Team Ambrose Chris Neal, Andrew Campbell, Rod Buckle & Richard Kallichan 56.625, Phil Elliot, Todd Cockshutt, Shannon Brown & Matt Katon 54, Ashley Muir, Anthony Rapley, Bradley Lewis & Craig Blyth 54.5, Simon Easey, Wayne Parkin, Gregory Alchin & Ross Cook 54.875, Ron Leeds, Stephen Cooper, Jeffrey Hughes & Cameron Pollard 55. Balls to 56.375. NTP 7 A: John Veness (pro pin), B: Scott Urquhart, C: Dean Burkitt. NTP 11 A: Paul McHugh, B: Trent Mitchell, C: Wayne Edwards. Visitors from Coffs Harbour, Grafton 1/9 2BBB Stableford Lynne & Terry Rapley 49, Vanessa Johnson & Steven Clarke 46. Balls to 41c/b. NTP 7 Jordan Davis, Sharon Shipman. NTP 11 Aaron Loughland, Kate Thornborough