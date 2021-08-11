Sawtell Golf

3/8 MEDLEY Stableford

Aaron Beavis 39, Allan Robertson 36c/b, Jim Murdoch 36, Garry Jacobson 35c/b.

NTP 7 Garry Jacobson.

NTP 11 Darren Nell (pro pin).

Balls to 32c/b

4/8 Stableford

A: Lynne Rapley 37, Natalie Jacobs 36, Narelle Foy 35.

B: Lynda Wood 39, Trish Rhoades 38c/b, Jenny Ball 38c/b. Balls to 30c/b.

NTP 7 A: Glenys Davidson, B: Linda Ramkin.

NTP 11 A: Rhonda Cooper, B: Vicki McNamara. French basket Kate Thornborough

5/8 Chook Run

Doug Simmonds 26.

Balls to 21

7/8 House of Golf Winter Series 7

Brenda Connors 25, Leanne Wellings 22.

Balls to 19c/b.

NTP Brenda Connors. Saturday Sal Leanne Wellings

7/8 Stroke

A: Stephen Cooper 68, Cameron Arnold 70c/b.

B: Paul Bayliss 72, Graeme Haynes 74c/b.

C: David Lewis 70, Dieder Galas 71.

Balls to 76c/b.

Gross A: Scott Pollard 74, B: Keith Butler 89c/b, C: Joshua Ives 94.

NTP 7 A: Cameron Pollard, B: Ian Jones, C: Jordan Davis.

NTP 11 A: Les Thornborough, B: Allan Burns (pro pin), C: Ray Morrison.

NTP 15 Stephen Gee.

3rd shot on 17th William Johnston

8/8 Medley Stableford

Jeff Hardcastle 39, Ian Kenny 38c/b.

Balls to 34c/b.

NTP 7 Lyn Saggers.

NTP 11 Tony O’Rourke.

Visitors from Yamba, Nelson Bay

