Sawtell Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 11, 2021 3/8 MEDLEY Stableford Aaron Beavis 39, Allan Robertson 36c/b, Jim Murdoch 36, Garry Jacobson 35c/b. NTP 7 Garry Jacobson. NTP 11 Darren Nell (pro pin). Balls to 32c/b 4/8 Stableford A: Lynne Rapley 37, Natalie Jacobs 36, Narelle Foy 35. B: Lynda Wood 39, Trish Rhoades 38c/b, Jenny Ball 38c/b. Balls to 30c/b. NTP 7 A: Glenys Davidson, B: Linda Ramkin. NTP 11 A: Rhonda Cooper, B: Vicki McNamara. French basket Kate Thornborough 5/8 Chook Run Doug Simmonds 26. Balls to 21 7/8 House of Golf Winter Series 7 Brenda Connors 25, Leanne Wellings 22. Balls to 19c/b. NTP Brenda Connors. Saturday Sal Leanne Wellings 7/8 Stroke A: Stephen Cooper 68, Cameron Arnold 70c/b. B: Paul Bayliss 72, Graeme Haynes 74c/b. C: David Lewis 70, Dieder Galas 71. Balls to 76c/b. Gross A: Scott Pollard 74, B: Keith Butler 89c/b, C: Joshua Ives 94. NTP 7 A: Cameron Pollard, B: Ian Jones, C: Jordan Davis. NTP 11 A: Les Thornborough, B: Allan Burns (pro pin), C: Ray Morrison. NTP 15 Stephen Gee. 3rd shot on 17th William Johnston 8/8 Medley Stableford Jeff Hardcastle 39, Ian Kenny 38c/b. Balls to 34c/b. NTP 7 Lyn Saggers. NTP 11 Tony O’Rourke. Visitors from Yamba, Nelson Bay