Sawtell Golf

17/8 MEDLEY Stableford

James Murdoch 39c/b, Mal Jensen 39, Bryan Fitzpatrick 38c/b, Allan Robertson 38, Ian Kenny 36c/b, Jeff Hardcastle 36c/b.

Balls to 34c/b

18/8 Stableford

A: Gaye Hardcastle 40, Lynne Rapley 39, Liz Jackson 35.

B: Theresa Beswick 42, Hermie McGuire 38c/b, Karen Leighton 38.

Balls to 32c/b

19/8 Chook Run

Brian Leiper 26.

Balls to 23

20/8 Stableford

Natalie Jacobs 40, Lynne Rapley 38.

Balls to 33

21/8 Stableford

A: Jay Sakaio 42, Hugo Alderman 40c/b.

B: Christopher Shipman 39c/b, Stephen Thompson 39.

C: Peter Watt 40, Peter Patton 39.

Balls to 35c/b

21/8 House of Golf Winter Series nine

Division one: Gaye Hardcastle 24, Sandra Guymer 23.

Division two: Debbie Telford 22c/b, Carole Davis 22c/b.

Balls to 19.

Best five Rounds: Kristy Buckton 96, Carole Davis 93 c/b

22/8 Medley Stableford

Ethan Thornborough 43, Vanessa Leigh Johnston 40c/b, Jordan Davis 40.

Balls to 36c/b

