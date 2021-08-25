Sawtell Golf MidCoast LGA (overall news) by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 25, 2021 17/8 MEDLEY Stableford James Murdoch 39c/b, Mal Jensen 39, Bryan Fitzpatrick 38c/b, Allan Robertson 38, Ian Kenny 36c/b, Jeff Hardcastle 36c/b. Balls to 34c/b 18/8 Stableford A: Gaye Hardcastle 40, Lynne Rapley 39, Liz Jackson 35. B: Theresa Beswick 42, Hermie McGuire 38c/b, Karen Leighton 38. Balls to 32c/b 19/8 Chook Run Brian Leiper 26. Balls to 23 20/8 Stableford Natalie Jacobs 40, Lynne Rapley 38. Balls to 33 21/8 Stableford A: Jay Sakaio 42, Hugo Alderman 40c/b. B: Christopher Shipman 39c/b, Stephen Thompson 39. C: Peter Watt 40, Peter Patton 39. Balls to 35c/b 21/8 House of Golf Winter Series nine Division one: Gaye Hardcastle 24, Sandra Guymer 23. Division two: Debbie Telford 22c/b, Carole Davis 22c/b. Balls to 19. Best five Rounds: Kristy Buckton 96, Carole Davis 93 c/b 22/8 Medley Stableford Ethan Thornborough 43, Vanessa Leigh Johnston 40c/b, Jordan Davis 40. Balls to 36c/b