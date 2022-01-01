Sawtell Golf Club’s Brendan and team tee-off for Cancer Council’s Longest Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Golf Club’s well known professional, Brendan Barnes, led his Sawtell Pro Shop Team of four playing Cancer Council’s The Longest Day challenge on Monday, 13 December.

The event was a 72-hole one-day golfing challenge which is no mean feat, considering the team completed the challenge in 12 hours; testing the skill, strength and stamina of Brendan, Cameron, Josh and Peter.



Brendan stated, “The highlight of the day was the 25 birdies we had between us all with each birdie raising $5.

“We had a lot of fun with great community support, and we will be looking forward to growing the event even bigger next year.”

Fortunately, this year the weather was perfect unlike last year where the golfers were buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain.

A large crowd of Club members and supporters came out to cheer on the, no doubt weary golfers as they played the final 72nd hole.

In the crowd, cheering them on was Brendan’s family.

This was an extremely emotional and memorable day for them all as this year’s The Longest Day fell on the one-year anniversary of Brendan’s father, Michael Barnes’ death from prostate cancer.

So far, this amazing team has raised an incredible $4,000 and is still rising.

“Thanks must go to the magnificent support of the Sawtell Golf Club members, family, friends and the local community.

“And in particular, the Sawtell Hotel Social Golf Club which generously in the lead up to the event, ran regular raffles to help us raise even more funds for the Team,” Brendan added.

With the generosity of the local community and particularly magnificent people like Brendan and his team who took on The Longest Day challenge, the funds raised will assist Cancer Council NSW in continuing its local Transport to Treatment service.

Over the last financial year Transport to Treatment Volunteers spent 1,500 volunteer hours helping cancer patients and their carers get to treatment, travelling over 40,000kms, even during COVID-19 lockdown.

If you are looking for a way to give back to your local community and enjoy driving, Cancer Council told News Of The Area they are seeking more Transport to Treatment volunteers.

Why not give Cancer Council’s Coffs Harbour Office a call on 02 6659 8400 and register your interest?

Full training is provided as part of this volunteer role.

By Andrea FERRARI