Sawtell Golf Results

15/6 MEDLEY Stableford

A: Steve Cooper 34, Paul Bayliss33c/b.

B: Ken Alderman 40, Paul Quinn 36c/b.

C: Bob Law 37, Christopher Dale 36.
Balls to 31c/b.

NTP 7 A: Allan Heffernan (pro pin), B: Charlie Moore, C: Wayne Edwards.

NTP 11 A: Shane Byrnes, B: Bill Miller, C: Bob Law

16/6 Stroke Day One Championships

Sponsors: Watsons Leisure

Karen Leighton 69, Jenny Ball 72, Trish Rhoades 73c/b, Narelle Hall 73c/b, Sandra Guymer 73.

Balls to 77c/b.

NTP 7 Vicki McNamara (pro pin).

French Basket Jane Roser.

Putting Sponsors: Le Dain Designs

A: Chris Constable, B: Joan Woods

19/6 Jazbah Skeletonics 8

Daily: Linda Woods 23, Jackie Chapman 19, Michelle Blackman 18.

Balls to 16c/b.

NTP Bronwyn Nicholson.

Saturday Sal Jean Dummer.

Series Winners: Bronwyn Morgan 83, Lee Stewart 81, Trish Rhoades 79c/b.

Mystery 2B Bronwyn Nicholson & Jackie Chapman.

Consistency Jean Dummer. Lucky draw Debbie Telford

19/6 4BBB Charles Bevan & Bevan Lydement 50, Steve Cooper & Keith Rhoades 45, Peter Patton & Barry Woods 44, Ashley Muir & Chris Barrow 42.

Balls to 40c/b.

NTP 7 A: Anthony Rapley, B: Tom Neal, C: Ken Allen.

NTP 11 A: Paul McHugh, B: Paul Rowe, C: Phil O’Dwyer.

4BBB Champions: Luke Fry & Ethan Thornborough 86, R/up: Ashley Muir & Chris Barrow 83, 2nd R/up Keith Rhoades & Steve Cooper 81.

Visitors from Gosford

20/6 Stroke Day Two Championships

Trish Rhoades 72, Hermie McGuire 74, Ying Pfeifer 76c/b.

Balls to 79 c/b.

NTP 7 A: Gayle James, B: Carole Davis.

NTP 11 A: Robyn O’Dwyer (pro pin)

