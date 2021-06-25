Sawtell Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 25, 2021 15/6 MEDLEY Stableford A: Steve Cooper 34, Paul Bayliss33c/b. B: Ken Alderman 40, Paul Quinn 36c/b. C: Bob Law 37, Christopher Dale 36. Balls to 31c/b. NTP 7 A: Allan Heffernan (pro pin), B: Charlie Moore, C: Wayne Edwards. NTP 11 A: Shane Byrnes, B: Bill Miller, C: Bob Law 16/6 Stroke Day One Championships Sponsors: Watsons Leisure Karen Leighton 69, Jenny Ball 72, Trish Rhoades 73c/b, Narelle Hall 73c/b, Sandra Guymer 73. Balls to 77c/b. NTP 7 Vicki McNamara (pro pin). French Basket Jane Roser. Putting Sponsors: Le Dain Designs A: Chris Constable, B: Joan Woods 19/6 Jazbah Skeletonics 8 Daily: Linda Woods 23, Jackie Chapman 19, Michelle Blackman 18. Balls to 16c/b. NTP Bronwyn Nicholson. Saturday Sal Jean Dummer. Series Winners: Bronwyn Morgan 83, Lee Stewart 81, Trish Rhoades 79c/b. Mystery 2B Bronwyn Nicholson & Jackie Chapman. Consistency Jean Dummer. Lucky draw Debbie Telford 19/6 4BBB Charles Bevan & Bevan Lydement 50, Steve Cooper & Keith Rhoades 45, Peter Patton & Barry Woods 44, Ashley Muir & Chris Barrow 42. Balls to 40c/b. NTP 7 A: Anthony Rapley, B: Tom Neal, C: Ken Allen. NTP 11 A: Paul McHugh, B: Paul Rowe, C: Phil O’Dwyer. 4BBB Champions: Luke Fry & Ethan Thornborough 86, R/up: Ashley Muir & Chris Barrow 83, 2nd R/up Keith Rhoades & Steve Cooper 81. Visitors from Gosford 20/6 Stroke Day Two Championships Trish Rhoades 72, Hermie McGuire 74, Ying Pfeifer 76c/b. Balls to 79 c/b. NTP 7 A: Gayle James, B: Carole Davis. NTP 11 A: Robyn O’Dwyer (pro pin)