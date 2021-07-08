Sawtell Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 8, 2021 29/6 MEDLEY Stableford Lee Fletcher 39, Alan Wallis 37c/b, Allan Heffernan 36c/b, Barry Woods 36, Paul Quinn 35c/b. Balls to 33c/b. NTP 7 Craig Gardner (hole in one and pro pin). NTP 11 Jim Murdoch. Visitors from BIG, Walcha, Armidale 30/6 Teams Stableford (best 3 scores) Theresa Beswick, Trish Rhoades, Jenny Ball & Jane Roser 115, Gaye Hardcastle, Hermi McGuire, Carole Davis & Karen Leighton 100. Balls to 86. NTP 7 A: Gayle James, B: Theresa Beswick. NTP 11 A: Judy Campbell (pro pin), B: Bronwyn Nicholson. French Basket Janet O’Dowd 1/7 Chook Run Luke Fry 22 3/7 Stableford Phil Elliott 38, Chris Turnbull 37, Luke Fry 35c/b. Balls to 32c/b. NTP 7 Ian Kennie (pro pin). NTP 11 Brendan Gorman. Visitors from Mollymook, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads 3/7 House of Golf Winter Series 2 Kristy Buckton 22. Balls to 18. NTP Sharon Shipman. Saturday Sal Theresa Beswick 4/7 Mixed Foursomes Championships postponed