Sawtell Golf Results

29/6 MEDLEY Stableford

Lee Fletcher 39, Alan Wallis 37c/b, Allan Heffernan 36c/b, Barry Woods 36, Paul Quinn 35c/b.

Balls to 33c/b.

NTP 7 Craig Gardner (hole in one and pro pin).

NTP 11 Jim Murdoch.

Visitors from BIG, Walcha, Armidale

30/6 Teams Stableford (best 3 scores)

Theresa Beswick, Trish Rhoades, Jenny Ball & Jane Roser 115, Gaye Hardcastle, Hermi McGuire, Carole Davis & Karen Leighton 100.

Balls to 86.

NTP 7 A: Gayle James, B: Theresa Beswick.

NTP 11 A: Judy Campbell (pro pin), B: Bronwyn Nicholson. French Basket Janet O’Dowd
1/7 Chook Run

Luke Fry 22

3/7 Stableford

Phil Elliott 38, Chris Turnbull 37, Luke Fry 35c/b.

Balls to 32c/b.

NTP 7 Ian Kennie (pro pin).

NTP 11 Brendan Gorman.

Visitors from Mollymook, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads

3/7 House of Golf Winter Series 2

Kristy Buckton 22.

Balls to 18.

NTP Sharon Shipman.

Saturday Sal Theresa Beswick

4/7 Mixed Foursomes Championships postponed

