Sawtell Golf Results

31/8 MEDLEY Stableford

A: Luke Fry 42, Garry Jacobson 39c/b. B: Keith Rhoades 39, Karl Taylor 37. C: Max Neal 46, Ian Reynolds 40. Balls to 35c/b

1 & 2/9 Spring Tournament

36 Hole A: Lynne Rapley, B: Jackie Chapman, C: Theresa Beswick. Stableford A: Charmaine Edwards, B: Michele Grant, C: Lynda Wood. Runners Up A: Julie Jones, B: Elaine Everitt, C: Leanne Wellings. Balls to 34c/b. Stroke Gross A: Joy Lawrence, B: Lorraine Lacey, C: Debbie Telford. Stroke Nett A: Wendy Mason, B: Trish Bailey, C: Janet O’Dowd

3/9 Chook Run

Darren Nell 27. Balls to 22

4/9 Stroke A: John Burke 69, Bryce Clugston 70c/b. B: David Clements 67, Michael Jenson 70. C: Mark Taylor 70, Ian Finn 71. Balls to 73c/b. Gross A: Scott Pollard 75c/b, B: Shane Burns 87c/b, C: Kevin Shipley 93. Eagle on 10th Joseph Whalan

4/9 Punters Club Series 2

Div 1 Gaye Hardcastle 22, Linda Rankin 20. Div 2 Kristy Buckton 23, Theresa Beswick 21. Balls to 18

5/9 Medley Stableford

Bronwyn Morgan 44, Les Thornborough 43, Vanessa Leigh Johnston 41, Dean Burkitt 39c/b. Balls to 34c/b

By Janet O’DOWD