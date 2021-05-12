Sawtell Golf Results

2/5 MEDLEY 4BBB
Pamela Hall & Sally Knight 41c/b, Wayne Greenwood & Christopher Tucker 41.
Balls to 39. NTP 7 Philip Penman, Robyn Penman. NTP 11 Victor Robertson.
Visitors from Armidale, Pennant Hills, Longyard
5/5 Stroke
A: Judy Campbell 75, Charmaine Edwards 77. B: Trish Rhoades 80, Ying Pfeifer 82c/b.
Balls to 85.
NTP 11 Judy Campbell (pro pin).
Nearest the basket Narelle Hall. Putting A: Kate Thornborough, B: Bev Condie
6/5 Chook Run
Cameron Pollard 25, Mitchell Napier 22, Mark Napier 19
8/5 Jazbah Skeletonics 2 Kate Pollard 20, Bronwyn Morgan 19. Balls to 16c/b. NTP Kate Pollard. Saturday Sal Liz Jackson
8/5 Stableford
A: Hugo Alderman 41, John Veness 37c/b. B: Neil Thomas 39, Brett Murray 37. C: Col O’Connor 35, Mitchell Napier 34. Balls to 31c/b. NTP 7 A:Jay Sakaio (pro pin), B: Christopher Shipman, C: Bradley Donnan.
NTP 11 A: Craig Blyth, B: Neil Thomas, C: Brian Jones. Visitors from Long Reef, Southport, Gen Y, Nelson Bay, Mona Vale, Oberon, The Lakes, Palm Beach, Eleanora Country.
By Janet O’DOWD