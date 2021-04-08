Sawtell Golf Results

30/3 MEDLEY Stableford
A: Kelsie Davis 39, Ethan Thornborough 38. B: Warren Coyne 39. David Clements 35. C: Garry Klaus 36, Peter Hirst 34c/b. Balls to 32c/b. NTP 7 A: Darren Nell, B: Brian Bayliss, C: Bill Miller. NTP 11 A: Garry Hardcastle (pro pin), B: Victor Robertson, C: Christopher Deale. Visitors from Ryde Parramatta, Richmond, Armidale
31/3 Fourball Stableford
Gayle James & Kerry Humphreys 41, Trish Bailey & Joy Lawrence 37c/b. Balls to 34. French Basket Joy Lawrencwe.
NTP 7 A: Narelle Foy, B: Bev Condie. NTP 11 A: Chris Constable (pro pin), B: Trish Bailey
2/4 Stableford
Margaret Hercus 37, Stephen Kemp 33. Balls to 31. Visitor Ryde Parramatta
3/4 Barclay Series 7
Michelle Blackman 22, Sandra Guymer 21. Balls to 18c/b. NTP Debbie Telford. Saturday Sal Michelle Blackman
3/4 Stroke
A: Luke Fry 68c/b, Craig Gardner 68. B: Lee Gallen 68, Doug O’Connor 71. C: Col O’Connor 71, Simon Shipman72.
Balls to 75c/b. Gross A: Anthony Rapley 71c/b. B: Christopher Shipman 87c/b. C: Barry Wilson 93. NTP 7 A: Asttan Hope, B: Ashley Muir, C: Ian Fin. NTP 11 A: Trevor Smith (pro pin), B: Christopher Shipman, C: Simon Shipman
4/4 Medley Stableford
Bronwyn Morgan 38, Bruce Wyse 37, Terry Rapley 36. Balls to 32. NTP 7 David Knudsen.
Visitors from Brisbane, Charlestown, Woolgoolga.
By Janet O’DOWD