Sawtell Golf Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

25/5 MEDLEY Stableford

A: Joseph Whalan 38, Brian Wilson 37.

B: Gregory Parsons 35, Garry Herbert 34c/b.

C: Christopher Deale 35, Phil O’Dwyer 33.

Balls to 31c/b.

NTP 7 A: Paul McHugh, B: Brian McKellar.

NTP 11 Garry Hardcastle, B: Gregory Parsons, C: Dieder Galas.

Visitors from Bonville, Crescent Head, Armidale, Tamworth

26/5 Wendy May Day Ambrose (sponsored by Michele Grant)

Robin Hodgson, Lee Stewart, Karen Leighton & Narelle Foy 58.

Tracy Kean, Joy Lawrence, Trish Bailey & Gloria Rossi 58.375.

Chris Constable, Kate Thornborough, Kristy Buckton & Gaye Hardcastle 58.75.

NTP 7 A: Natalie Jacobs, B: Thelma Stanley (pro pin).

NTP 11 A: Narelle Foy, B: Michele Grant. French Basket Tara Brooks Rava. Visitors from Coffs Harbour

28/5 Medley Stableford

Pam O’Sullivan 34.

Visitors from Merewether, Hawks Nest

29/5 Jazbah Skeletonics 5 Jean Beby 20, Bronwyn Nicholson 19.

Balls to 18.

NTP Leanne Wellings.

Saturday Sal Lee Stewart

29/5 2 Man Ambrose Stuart Mcbride & Jon Lawrence 61.25, Craig Blyth & Darren Blaikie 63.75, Barry Wilson & Joey Franck 65.75, Joseph Whalan & Cameron Pollard 66.25.

Balls to 68c/b.

NTP 7 A: Paul Bayliss, B: Dave Lovatt.

NTP 11 A: Stephen Sharman, B: Jeffrey Hughes, pro pin Craig Gardner.

Visitors from Gold Coast Burleigh, Bonville, Coffs Harbour

30/5 2 Person Ambrose Paul McHugh & Bronwyn Morgan 63.5. Balls to 67.75.

NTP 7 Dave Rava.

NTP 11 Les Thornborough (Hole in One)

