Sawtell Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 3, 2021 25/5 MEDLEY Stableford A: Joseph Whalan 38, Brian Wilson 37. B: Gregory Parsons 35, Garry Herbert 34c/b. C: Christopher Deale 35, Phil O’Dwyer 33. Balls to 31c/b. NTP 7 A: Paul McHugh, B: Brian McKellar. NTP 11 Garry Hardcastle, B: Gregory Parsons, C: Dieder Galas. Visitors from Bonville, Crescent Head, Armidale, Tamworth 26/5 Wendy May Day Ambrose (sponsored by Michele Grant) Robin Hodgson, Lee Stewart, Karen Leighton & Narelle Foy 58. Tracy Kean, Joy Lawrence, Trish Bailey & Gloria Rossi 58.375. Chris Constable, Kate Thornborough, Kristy Buckton & Gaye Hardcastle 58.75. NTP 7 A: Natalie Jacobs, B: Thelma Stanley (pro pin). NTP 11 A: Narelle Foy, B: Michele Grant. French Basket Tara Brooks Rava. Visitors from Coffs Harbour 28/5 Medley Stableford Pam O’Sullivan 34. Visitors from Merewether, Hawks Nest 29/5 Jazbah Skeletonics 5 Jean Beby 20, Bronwyn Nicholson 19. Balls to 18. NTP Leanne Wellings. Saturday Sal Lee Stewart 29/5 2 Man Ambrose Stuart Mcbride & Jon Lawrence 61.25, Craig Blyth & Darren Blaikie 63.75, Barry Wilson & Joey Franck 65.75, Joseph Whalan & Cameron Pollard 66.25. Balls to 68c/b. NTP 7 A: Paul Bayliss, B: Dave Lovatt. NTP 11 A: Stephen Sharman, B: Jeffrey Hughes, pro pin Craig Gardner. Visitors from Gold Coast Burleigh, Bonville, Coffs Harbour 30/5 2 Person Ambrose Paul McHugh & Bronwyn Morgan 63.5. Balls to 67.75. NTP 7 Dave Rava. NTP 11 Les Thornborough (Hole in One)