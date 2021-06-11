Sawtell Golf Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

1/6 MEDLEY Stableford

A: John Burke 39, Gregory Parsons 38.

B: Aaron Beavis 41, David Knudsen 38c/b.

C: Chris Ryan 41, Gus Schroder 37. Balls to 33c/b.

NTP 7

A: Kevin Riddell (pro pin).

B: Joe Cavallaro. C: Ian Finn.

NTP 11 A: Brett Kinninmont.

B: Peter Lupton.

C: Paul Bennett.

Visitors from Howlong, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Bonville

2/6 2BBB Aggregate Maureen Ryan & Robyn Hampson 74, Chris Constable & Gaye Hardcastle 62c/b, Ying Pfeifer & Kate Thornborough 62. Balls to 56.

NTP 7

A: Helene Haynes, B: Kerrie Pitman.

NTP 11 A: Julie Jones, B: Jean Dummer.

French Basket Narelle Hall

3/6 Chook Run Rob Wellings 26.

Balls to 20

4/6 Medley Stableford Vanessa Leigh Johnston 37.

Balls to 35c/b

5/6 Jazbah Skeletonics 6 Stroke Chris Veerhuis 31, Trish Rhoades 31c/b.

Balls to 37.

Putting Lyn Lightfoot.

NTP Carole Davis.

Saturday Sal Jo Bennett

5/6 Stroke

A: Stephen Dawson 70c/b, Hugo Alderman 70c/b.

B: Wayne Parkin 69c/b, Jeff Hardcastle 69.

C: Col O’Connor 73, Nat Young 74c/b.

Balls to 76c/b.

Gross A: Cameron Pollard, B: Joe Cavallaro, C: Barry Wilson 94.

NTP 7 A: Scott Devoy (pro pin), B: Joe Cavallaro, C: Don Ham.

NTP 11 A: Brian Leigh, B: Garry Hardcastle, C: Andrew Lane.

2nd shot on 14th Charles Autry-Hall.

NTP 15 Donovan Friel.

Visitor from Tamworth

