Sawtell Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 11, 2021 1/6 MEDLEY Stableford A: John Burke 39, Gregory Parsons 38. B: Aaron Beavis 41, David Knudsen 38c/b. C: Chris Ryan 41, Gus Schroder 37. Balls to 33c/b. NTP 7 A: Kevin Riddell (pro pin). B: Joe Cavallaro. C: Ian Finn. NTP 11 A: Brett Kinninmont. B: Peter Lupton. C: Paul Bennett. Visitors from Howlong, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Bonville 2/6 2BBB Aggregate Maureen Ryan & Robyn Hampson 74, Chris Constable & Gaye Hardcastle 62c/b, Ying Pfeifer & Kate Thornborough 62. Balls to 56. NTP 7 A: Helene Haynes, B: Kerrie Pitman. NTP 11 A: Julie Jones, B: Jean Dummer. French Basket Narelle Hall 3/6 Chook Run Rob Wellings 26. Balls to 20 4/6 Medley Stableford Vanessa Leigh Johnston 37. Balls to 35c/b 5/6 Jazbah Skeletonics 6 Stroke Chris Veerhuis 31, Trish Rhoades 31c/b. Balls to 37. Putting Lyn Lightfoot. NTP Carole Davis. Saturday Sal Jo Bennett 5/6 Stroke A: Stephen Dawson 70c/b, Hugo Alderman 70c/b. B: Wayne Parkin 69c/b, Jeff Hardcastle 69. C: Col O’Connor 73, Nat Young 74c/b. Balls to 76c/b. Gross A: Cameron Pollard, B: Joe Cavallaro, C: Barry Wilson 94. NTP 7 A: Scott Devoy (pro pin), B: Joe Cavallaro, C: Don Ham. NTP 11 A: Brian Leigh, B: Garry Hardcastle, C: Andrew Lane. 2nd shot on 14th Charles Autry-Hall. NTP 15 Donovan Friel. Visitor from Tamworth