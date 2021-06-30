Sawtell Hosts State Croquet Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE gentle clicks of mallet on ball and ball on ball drifted across the Sawtell caravan park earlier this week as the Sawtell Croquet Club hosted the NSW State Ricochet Croquet tournament.

The five-day event attracted competitors from the Hunter Valley, the Central Coast, the Clarence Valley, Lismore, Ballina and Ipswich.

The tournament consisted of two days of doubles and three days of singles.

All games were played for two hours, with most competitors playing three games each day.

Those players who competed in both the singles and the doubles faced a real test of stamina and concentration as they played as many as a dozen games over the five days,

The doubles were won by Peter Deeth and Wayne Gadke from the Coutts Crossing Croquet Club who defeated locals Gary Urquhart and Graeme Marshall in a hotly-contested competition.

Several doubles games were decided by a golden hoop when both teams were on the same score at the end of the two hours.

The singles were won by Ray Chapman representing Ballina Cherry Street from Michael Hastings of Sawtell in the best of three final, which went to three games.

The Knockout Plate event was won by Peter Deeth of Coutts Crossing from Rod Munro of Sawtell.

The Sawtell Croquet Club considers hosting this year’s event to be a big vote of confidence from Croquet NSW.

Visitors all said they enjoyed playing in the beautiful and quiet parkland setting of the Club.

They also all said they enjoyed the local cafes, restaurants and accommodation and hope that the tournament is held at Sawtell again next year.

By Andrew VIVIAN